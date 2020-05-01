Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 31.2%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was up 31.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $4.71, approximately 2,808,757 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 879,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $547.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,297.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 476,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 338,471 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

