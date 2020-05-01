LIFE (LIFE) Price Up 7.1% This Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, LIFE has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $6,521.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.96 or 0.02390580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00196984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

