Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lifetime Brands worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 231,491 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of LCUT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lifetime Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.