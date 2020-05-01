Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.07, approximately 2,374,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,814,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,466. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

