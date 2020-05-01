Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 8%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares were up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $36.42, approximately 170,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,029,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

