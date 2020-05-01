Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 2.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Linde stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.99. 2,091,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

