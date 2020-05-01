Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,345.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

