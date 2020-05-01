Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. 1,127,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,231. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.