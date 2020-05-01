Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.76 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 438,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 339,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,006. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

