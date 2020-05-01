Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $116.07. 5,773,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,861 shares of company stock valued at $23,109,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

