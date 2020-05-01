LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 7-17% yr/yr to $900 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.LivaNova also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 892,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

