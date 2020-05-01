LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 7-17% yr/yr to $900 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.LivaNova also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.70 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 892,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
