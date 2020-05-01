Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.57. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 3,232,552 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 458,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 505,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

