Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

