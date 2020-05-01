Loop Capital Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $110.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 880,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

