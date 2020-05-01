Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 43000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of $67.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

