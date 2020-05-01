LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

LPL Financial stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 1,561,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,419. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,766 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

