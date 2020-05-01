Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 87827904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

