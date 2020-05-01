Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 87827904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.
About Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)
Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.