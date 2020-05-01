Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Position Reduced by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 476,604 shares during the period. Luminex accounts for about 3.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Luminex worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luminex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 83,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Luminex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 550,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,262. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.