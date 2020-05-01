Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.
Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.63. 788,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,127. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.90.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.
