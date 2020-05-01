Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 17th

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

LUNMF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNMF shares. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.