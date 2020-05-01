Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) shares traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $11.18, 86,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 156,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The stock has a market cap of $618.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

