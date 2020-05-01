Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Mackinac Financial worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 533,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MFNC. TheStreet cut Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,639. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In other Mackinac Financial news, Director David Russ Steinhardt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

