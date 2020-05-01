MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 366,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after buying an additional 257,758 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 177,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

