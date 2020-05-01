MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $129-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.22 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.11.

MTSI traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,143. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.21. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

