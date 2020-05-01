Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Up 3.2%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $36.02, 29,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 332,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUU. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

