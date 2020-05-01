Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 15,510 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 2.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

