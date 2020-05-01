Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 850 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for about 0.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 247,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 108.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

BUD stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

