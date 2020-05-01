Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. 21,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.