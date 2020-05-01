Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.96 Million Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 444,774 shares during the quarter. Apache comprises approximately 2.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Apache by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James downgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

APA traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,830,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,118,758. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.