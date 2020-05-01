Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 897.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.5% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,008. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.