Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 18,227 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,227 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up 7.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after acquiring an additional 512,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $40.55. 77,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

