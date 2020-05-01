Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,327 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 212,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.77. 202,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

