Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,340 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. 40,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

