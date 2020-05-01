Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 0.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE TD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 262,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,801. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

