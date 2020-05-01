Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,356 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 389.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 33.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 15.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.99. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

