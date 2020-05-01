Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,540 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 551,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

