Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.Mantech International also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-$3.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 207,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,212. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

