Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 15.8%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:MGM) traded down 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 136,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 308,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

