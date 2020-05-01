Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $5.85. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 51,751,954 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Argus cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 889,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 121,295 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 54.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.