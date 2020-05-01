Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.68, approximately 655,161 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 375,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,382.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,813 shares of company stock worth $295,443. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

