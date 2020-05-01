MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-5.00 EPS.

Shares of MTZ traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,148. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

