Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.99. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.