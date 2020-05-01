Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $311.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $311.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.18. 3,391,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average is $286.99. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 389.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.