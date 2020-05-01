Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.74, 17,121 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 361,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

