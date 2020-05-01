Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,066,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,170. The firm has a market cap of $820.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 20,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.