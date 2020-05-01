Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $11.00 at MKM Partners

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 10,134,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,447. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $820.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 55,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

