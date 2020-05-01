Matador Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,977 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,018% compared to the average volume of 445 call options.

MTDR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,874,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $574.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 140,148 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

