Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.77. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 684,922 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.