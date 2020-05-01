Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 2,078,714 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,426,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

