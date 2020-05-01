Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 3.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $187.56. 7,122,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

